Punjab Police, BSF secure spots in Final of 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship

JAMMU: The 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship, hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, witnessed intense semi-final matches today at Jammu, with Punjab Police and BSF emerging victorious to secure their places in the much-anticipated final showdown.

In the first semi-final match, CISF faced off against Punjab Police in a gripping encounter. After a goalless draw, Punjab Police clinched victory in the shootout, prevailing 3-2. Paras Malhotra Jr., the goalkeeper of the winning team, was declared the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance during the shootout. The Chief Guest for the match was Ms. Sargun Shukla, IPS, CO IRP-15th BN.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final clash, BSF clashed with CRPF in another thrilling encounter. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but BSF emerged triumphant in the shootout, winning 4-2. Kanwarpal Singh Jr. from BSF and Lovejeet Singh Jr. from CRPF scored the goals. Manish Kumar Jr. was awarded the Player of the Match for his stellar performance. Shri Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS, IGP AP/IRP Jammu, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In the women’s category, Odisha Police secured a victory against Tamil Nadu Police in a shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Elin Lakra and Priyadha Rshini scored for their respective teams. Arti Reshma Toppo was declared the Player of the Match for her exceptional performance. The match was attended by Shri Rahul Yadav, IAS, Commissioner JMC.

Furthermore, CRPF emerged victorious against SSB with a 2-0 win, with goals from Parmila Soreng and Neha Sharma. Supriya Mundu was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance. Ms. Sarah Rizvi, IPS, DIG IR Jammu, graced the match as the Chief Guest.

The stage is now set for an exciting final match between Punjab Police and BSF tomorrow, following the hard-line match between CISF and CRPF. Fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling conclusion to this prestigious championship.

Thursday’s Schedule:

Match 34, 09:30 Hrs: Hard Line

CISF vs. CRPF

Match 35, 13:45 Hrs: Final

Punjab Police vs. BSF

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print