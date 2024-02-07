Lok Sabha passes two Bills to modify lists of SCs, STs in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills to modify the lists of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, adds Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Balmiki, Bhangi, and Mehtar communities in the list of Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order of 1956, which lists the castes deemed to be Scheduled Castes in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

