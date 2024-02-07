DM Srinagar chairs DLSCC meeting

Sanctions Rs 10.39 lakh in favour of victims of militancy-related incidents
SRINAGAR: A meeting of the District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) was held under the Chairmanship of District Magistrate (DM)/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to discuss the cases of militancy-related incidents.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Superintendent of Police, Umer Shah, District Social welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy CMO, Dr Nighat, District Health Officer, Dr Asifa, besides officers of BSF, Army and other concerned were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, as many as 06 cases of victims of militancy-related incidents came up for discussion.
The Committee held a detailed deliberations and after thorough screening an amount of Rs.10, 39, 359/= was sanctioned in favour of the 05 cases including cases of death/missing/injured/ property damage and SRO-43 cases of the District Srinagar.
The Committee also recommended one case related to SRO-43 for re-verification.
On the occasion, the DM/DC stressed upon the Officers to ensure time-bound clearance of the cases to provide relief to the affected families.