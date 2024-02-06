Skiers trapped under avalanche rescued in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Some skiers who were caught up in an avalanche were rescued on Monday at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The incident took place around noon when the three skiers were caught up in an avalanche on the Affarwat Heights at Gulmarg, an independent weather forecaster said.

Due to the controlled avalanches that were triggered by the ski patrol team of Gulmarg on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning, much of the danger had already been taken care of.

However, today’s avalanche was of a moderate level and trapped the some skiers.

A Ski Patrol team led by Brian Newman, the foreign Snow Safety Officer (SSO) hired by the Tourism Department, reached the spot within five minutes and conducted a proper rescue operation to rescue the skiers.

All the skiers involved in the incident are safe, he said.

The patrol team has been directed to do a thorough risk assessment once again and take all mandatory measures.

The authorities were also directed to put additional signage in place at Gondola stations at Gulmarg.

It has been made mandatory for all skiers proceeding from G3 station in Gondola to use all the safety equipment, including a beep, probe, shovel, and avalanche airbags, with them, he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print