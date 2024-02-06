‘Shab-i-Miraj’ holiday on Thursday

Srinagar: Holiday on account of ‘Shab-i-Miraj’ shall be held on Thursday instead of February 7, government announced on Monday.
“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1582-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated: 11.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Shab-i-Miraj shall now be observed on 08th of February, 2024 (Thursday) instead of 07th of February, 2024 (Wednesday), in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the government said in an order.
Srinagar: Holiday on account of ‘Shab-i-Miraj’ shall be held on Thursday instead of February 7, government announced on Monday.