Severe cold in Kashmir; Pahalgam shivers at minus 11.0°C, Gulmarg at minus 10.5°C

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in Jammu and Kashmir with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 11.0°C and Gulmarg minus 10.5°C respectively on Tuesday, officials said.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against minus 11.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 10.5°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.0°C and it was below normal by 3.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, Batote minus 0.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 1.8°C, he said.Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that weather is expected to be dry till February 13.As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.

