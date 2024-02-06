I want youth to hold rein of change: Sinha

Interacts with NCC cadets who participated in R-Day in New Delhi

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha interacted with the NCC cadets, who took part in the Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi.

On the occasion, the Cadets shared their experience about the spectacular march on the Kartavya Path, interaction with youth from all over the country and wonderful exposure about the regimented way of life they had at the Republic Day camp.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Cadets of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC Directorate for their historic participation in the Republic Day celebrations.

“National Cadets Corps represents the great diversity of India and its unity. It is known for the values like discipline, comradeship, dedication to the Nation and to the cause of social equity,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said the remarkable achievements of NCC cadets like Captain Ulfat Khan are an inspiring example for country’s youth.

“Truly proud of Captain Ulfat Khan, the Parade Commander of Prime Minister’s rally. You have made us all very proud,” the Lt Governor said.

He also congratulated the JUO Dechen Chuskit for receiving the prestigious Raksha Mantri Padak.

During the exchange of ideas with the cadets on the role of youth in nation-building, the Lt Governor emphasised on importance of self-discovery, dream and aspirations of youth.

“I want youth to hold the rein of change because Youth is the only power that is future-oriented, in sync with reality and equipped with skills to contribute in journey of Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

Every NCC Cadet is the symbol of the limitless potential of our youth. I am confident that the young Cadets will continue to carry forward the rich legacy of this world’s largest uniformed youth organization to build a prosperous and united society, he said.

Over the years, NCC has established its reputation of serving the society and the nation. The four new battalions will further cement the very foundation of the National Cadets Corps and increase the strength of cadets in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh from 27,870 to 40,730, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the Cadets and instructors of J&K and Ladakh NCC Directorate with LG’s Appreciation Certificates and mementos. He extended his felicitations to the NCC Cadets who have been selected for J&K Police and Defence Force.

A total of 122 cadets of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC Directorate had participated in this year’s Republic Day celebration. 12 NCC cadets were selected to march on the Kartavya path and 09 cadets were selected for Guard of Honour. Senior Under Officer Rohit Sharma was the Guard of Honour Commander of the Prime Minister’s Rally.

Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education; Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary, School Education Department; senior Officers and Instructors of NCC were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

