Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed for 24 hours from tomorrow 8 am

Srinagar: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway will remained suspended from tomorrow morning till Wednesday morning in view of road widening works, officials said on Monday. In a post on X, deputy commissioner Ramban, said that the traffic will be halted for 24 hours from Tuesday 8 am till Wednesday 8 am. He asked commuters to avoid travelling on the highway during this period. “In line with safety protocols, a 24-hour traffic halt is scheduled on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 tomorrow 06.02.2024 (Tuesday) from 8AM to 8AM on 07.02.2024 (Wednesday) for road widening at Kishtwari Pathar & Dhalwas. For safety, avoid travel during this period. Plan your journeys wisely and prioritize safety,” he said—
