Avalanche warning issued for 8 districts

Srinagar: The authorities on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said a “medium danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2400 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwarm, Poonch and Ramban district of Jammu division during the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
Upper reaches of the Jammu and Kashmir received a major snowfall during the past several days prompted the authorities to issue avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people on Sunday
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in view of any emergency
