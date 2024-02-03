Bharat Ratna to Advani acknowledgment of key role he played in country’s politics, BJP’s rise

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani not only deeply influenced the politics of his time but was key to putting it on a course which has marked an unstoppable decline of its once dominant ‘secular’ ideology, derided by him as “pseudo secular”, and political parties representing it while the BJP soared.

The Bharat Ratna for him comes nine years after the honour was bestowed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The two leaders together spearheaded the journey of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP for over five decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement Saturday of the country’s highest civilian honour for the 96-year-old leader has come in the year of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

