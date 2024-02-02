CS for using AI to make govt more accessible, responsive to public

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took review of certain collaborative initiatives taken up by the UT administration regarding certain reforms in the IT sector for the ease of citizens here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, APD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Secretary, PWD; Secretary, Skill Development; Secretary, Grievances; CEO, JaKeGA; SIO, NIC, team members of BISAG-N besides other concerned officers.

At the outset of this meeting the Chief Secretary had an overview of the newly made interventions made by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in making the government services more meaningful, accessible and result-oriented for people.

Dulloo told the BISAG team to assist the J&K administration in making the necessary interventions in using the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI)for making government more accessible and responsive to public. He applauded them for the work done so far and asked them to make the blueprint fully applicable on ground.

The Chief Secretary also implored upon the team to help them in capacity building of the JaKeGA staff for future operation and maintenance of such reforms here.

He enjoined upon them to assist UT in developing a robust centralised helpline for meeting all public purposes. He asked them to make it a one stop solution for all their grievances, requirements and information purposes.

He told them to assist the administration in developing a flood forecasting system, IoT based water supply information mechanism, panchayat profiling for developmental purposes besides developing and synchronising the facial recognition system into our law enforcement machinery for streamlining of traffic and stopping other criminal activities here.

The Chief Secretary was then informed by the Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puria about the status of different reformative measure taken in collaboration with the BISAG-N. She gave out that these initiatives had been taken in light of the directions passed on by the Chief Secretary earlier.

In their presentations the team BISAG-N threw light on the progress they had achieved in formulation of Grievance redressal mechanism- Samadhan. It was said that the refurbished mechanism is a multi-lingual forum which would be based on AI.

It was also given out that the mechanism would be more responsive, real-time updates, prompt acknowledgement and chatbot integration. It would be having features of IVRS and video chat facilities for the public to reach to the higher-ups.

The Chief Secretary was also demonstrated the renewed mechanism of farmer empowerment mechanism by virtue of Kisan Khidmat Ghar (KKG) ecosystem. The said system would be having innate characteristics of farmer registration, sale of agricultural inputs, scheme on boarding mechanism, advisories, skilling, expert consultation, digital marketing, decision support and developing of smart phone applications.

It also discussed about the development and creation of Digital DPRs and Skill Management in the UT. The said mechanism is going to take help of AI and others for career counselling, job opportunities in Pvt and public sector, self employment besides imparting skills and incubation to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print