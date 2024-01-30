LG urges Pvt institutes to ensure education sector ‘truly inclusive’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib, Jammu today. Sadhvi Ritambhara, Founder Vatsalyagram Vrindavan also graced the occasion.

The Lt Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to the management of the premier co-education Boarding School of Dehradun, Uttarakhand for starting its branch in Jammu. He said the reputed institution is making an immense contribution in imparting value-based quality education to the students.

The Lt Governor called upon the private educational institutions to come forward and discharge their responsibility towards the society

“Transformation of education sector should be our commitment. Private educational institutions must adopt some measures to ensure that education is accessible, affordable to all so that marginalised section of society is benefitted and education sector is truly inclusive,” he said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor talked about the educational reforms introduced, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, to establish India as a knowledge economy.

“Our education sector had witnessed stagnation for more than three decades. It had adversely impacted the society’s morale and the country’s confidence was shaken. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi instilled new confidence in the society. He has restored the ancient glory of Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching community to encourage hands-on, experiential and collaborative learning and develop an enabling environment for the all-round development of students.

One of the most important resources for our nation’s growth is youth. The education must strengthen the contribution of youth in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat, the Lt Governor further added.

Sh Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Sh Madanjeet Singh, Chairman, Asian School, Dehradun; Sh Rajeev Gupta, Managing Director RDI India; Sh Ankush Mahajan, Chairman, New Gandhi Memorial Educational Society; members of the School management, teachers and students were present.

