ED team camps at J’khand CM Soren’s Delhi house, BJP claims he is ‘absconding’

New Delhi/Ranchi: An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to question him in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case and camped there for over 12 hours.

Official sources claimed Soren was “missing” and could not be contacted by the federal agency but a family member alleged that a “false” narrative was being set to “delegitimise” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader’s position.

The member, who did not wish to be identified, claimed there were repeated communications to ED and compliance to the summons including willingness to record his statement on January 31, 2024 at 1 pm at his Ranchi residence.

