JKP gets 87 medals announced by MHA; tops gallantry list

Monumental Achievement Recognition Of Sacrifices Our Department Has Rendered: DGP

Jammu: On the eve of 75th Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir Police has been honoured with the highest number of gallantry medals 72 by the Union Home Affairs Ministry. 49 officers and personnel were also bestowed upon with JK Police Gallantry Medals by J&K UT administration.

The Director General of Police J&K R.R Swain complimented all the officers and jawans of JKP for the great achievement for themselves and above all for the organisation. The DGP expressed his gratitude on behalf of men & women officers & personnel of J&K Police to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and to the UT Government of J&K for the acknowledgement.

In his message to the J&K Police family, the DGP said: “Today on this special occasion, which marks our Republic Day, I wholeheartedly congratulate every single constituent of this great force. I am pleased to inform you that 72 officials from our fraternity have been honoured with Gallantry medals on this Republic Day, which is highest in terms of numbers across the country.

This monumental achievement is a recognition of the sacrifices our department has rendered to the service of the nation. We are a part of a policing job at a place where not only regular policing jobs are our duty but our scope expands to protection of our territory from cross-border terrorism and the challenges it poses.

We’ve always proven ourselves, our every official has proven his commitment to the job at hand as the history of Independent India, is full of sacrifices of our personnel. So, to have such an honour and recognition from the Supreme Commander of the Indian forces herself is encouraging and a moment of pride for us as a professional police force.

The 72 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police awarded with these awards shall serve as an example of dedication, valour, courage, and a desire to treat his country first. This also elates each one of us as a part of the JKP family.

This recognition and acclaim also prove that our efforts, sacrifices, and hardwork is not going unnoticed, rather it is bearing the fruits it was supposed to.

While concluding, I’d like to mention Swami Vivekananda who once said, “Together, we shall continue to rise and overcome, for our duty to the nation is unwavering.” This has been our mantra as exemplified by our heroes, this shall be our mantra.”

