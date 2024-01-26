INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT ORGANIZES “WALKATHON” TO COMMEMORATE 75TH REPUBLIC DAY

Srinagar : To commemorate the 75th Republic Day, Income Tax Department, Srinagar organized a Walkathon event yesterday. The purpose of this event was to inculcate a sense of duty among the citizens of the nation which included upholding the Constitution’s ideals and institutions, obeying the laws of our country, protecting the country’s unity and integrity, safeguarding public property, paying our taxes honestly and promptly, protecting and preserving cultural heritage sites, improving the natural environment & keeping our surroundings clean.

The walkathon was flagged by M.P Singh, Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and ladakh at 09.00 AM from the Income Tax Office, Rajbagh, Srinagar and wound its way covering Jhelum River Front, Convent Road, Jawahar Nagar Chowk, Hotel Radisson Collection and finally concluded at the Aayakar Bhawan. Approximately 60 officers and staff including female officials participated in the event with great enthusiasm. The participants carried the National Flags & banners with them and raised patriotic slogans all the way. After the successful completion of the event, M.P.Singh while addressing the media, proudly expressed that it is the first time that a Central Government Department had organised such an event in Srinagar. He also briefed that it is a joyous thing for every countrymen that the people of J&K are rapidly developing a sense of belongingness and inclusiveness & are embracing the path of peace and prosperity which had been a dream of every Indian Citizen for the past several decades. He further highlighted that this event was a part of a series of events organized by the Income tax department to spread awareness among the masses about cleanliness, tax compliance and other social issues. He also stated that the I.T department will continue organizing such events in future as well. He said that it is the duty of every citizen to keep the city, roads, landscapes, rivers and lakes clean and litter free and urged them to undertake cleanliness drives in their areas too. Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar Shakil Ahmad Ganie thanked the district administration and traffic & police authorities for making necessary arrangements to ensure hassle free organizing of this event.

