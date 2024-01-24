Russia-Ukraine conflict ensured unified national identity among Ukrainians: Lieven

KOLKATA: Professor Dominic Lieven, a scholar of empire and imperialism, said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has ensured that there is going to be a powerful sense of unified Ukrainian national identity in the foreseeable future.

He claimed that the conflict provided the Ukrainians with a unified idea of national independence struggle against a common enemy.

“In the foreseeable future, there is going to be a powerful sense of unified Ukrainian national identity,” Lieven said, delivering the fourth Krishna Bose lecture on ‘Russia and Ukraine : past present and future’ at the Netaji Bhavan here on Tuesday.

