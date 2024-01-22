PM Modi congratulates Japan on successful lunar landing

New Delhi: India’s ISRO is looking forward to cooperating with Japanese agency JAXA in the field of space exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while congratulating Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Tokyo’s successful lunar landing.

Japan made history on Saturday by becoming only the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, a mission that was helmed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated PM Kishida for JAXA’s first soft moon landing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print