New Delhi: Creativity, interpersonal skills and intelligence would be crucial for employment in the age of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told a group of NCC cadets on Saturday.

He also complimented the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for ensuring holistic growth of young minds by making them physically, mentally and emotionally strong.

Singh was addressing the NCC cadets during his visit to the Republic Day camp at the Delhi Cantonment.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print