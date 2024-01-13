India lodges strong protest with UK over visit of envoy to PoK

New Delhi: India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The ministry of external affairs said such “infringement” of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is “unacceptable”.

“India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10,” it said.

