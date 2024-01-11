Do not agree with concept of ‘One Nation, One Election: Mamata Banerjee to Kovind-led panel

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to the high-level committee on “One Nation, One Election” expressing her disagreement with the concept of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and assemblies, and said it would be against the basic structure of India’s constitutional arrangements.

In a letter to the panel secretary, Banerjee said that in 1952, the first general elections were simultaneously conducted for the central and state levels.

“There was such simultaneity for some years. But the coevality has since been ruptured…,” she said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print