Admin committed to well-being of ‘minority’ employees: LG

Says Militancy ‘Breathing Its Last Breath’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration towards the well-being of minority employees and to immediately address all their concerns through the established institutional mechanism.

The Lt Governor was attending the Abhinandan Samaroh organised by All Minority Employees Association of Kashmir at Abhinav Theatre.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor said the administration is sensitive to the needs and aspirations of every section of the society.

Our aim is to fulfill the dreams of the common man, provide new heights of success to people’s aspirations and every person needs to be empowered to contribute in developed India, he said.

He said the UT Administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to root out terrorism and to provide a safe and secure environment to the people.

“Terrorism is breathing its last breath and we will soon finish terror ecosystem from the soil of J&K. Peace and development has brought qualitative change in people’s lives and standard of living,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the individuals and organizations from diverse fields honoured on the occasion for their outstanding contribution to the society.

“I am extremely happy to see people are working with a new commitment for a brighter future of the nation,” he said.

J&K is the land of almost all major religions known to humankind. Respect for all religions, sects and co-existence has enriched cultural heritage. Everyone will have to work together to restore its glorious past and promote virtues of culture, humanity and selfless service, the Lt Governor further added.

He also assured all necessary support by the administration to enable the creativity and dedication of the 5163 youth registered by Relief & Rehabilitation Department for self employment.

