Dulloo seeks ATRs about previous 2 CS Conferences

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of all the Administrative Secretaries and other senior functionaries of the administration to take stock of the achievements made on different parameters and goals set during the first two National Conferences of Chief Secretaries besides setting the tone for smooth implementation of new targets set in the 3rd Conference.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon all the Administrative heads to look into the progress of implementation of all the focal points given in the first two conferences by the Prime Minister to States/UTs. He asked each of them to apprise him about the status of each of them. He called for devising an effective strategy to achieve all the targets in a set timeline besides submitting Action Taken Reports (ATRs) to his office in next few days.

Regarding the 3rd Conference which was held at New Delhi between 27th to 29th December previous year and was attended by Dulloo himself, he directed for taking all the pre-emptive measures to transform them into the reality in a time bound manner.

The Chief Secretary called these targets very ambitious and highly transformative that is going to change the style of governance for betterment of the common people. He made out that frequent reviews of these goals should be taken by each Administrative Secretary besides he himself desired to take periodical review of these targets each month.

While elucidating the Chief Secretary highlighted several areas on which the Prime Minister laid emphasis upon. He enumerated that the areas like provision of quality drinking water by resorting to testing by the consumers themselves. Further the focus on micro irrigation, millet promotion, natural farming, creation of farmer database in agriculture sector was also underscored in the Conference, the CS revealed.

Dulloo also shared that in Health sector the Fir India Movement, Har Ghar Yoga, enhancing Health & Wellness Centre capacities were laid emphasis upon. It was given out by the CS that it is also among the deliverables of the conference to frame export plan for each district, promotion of e-commerce and implementation of PM Vishwakarma Scheme in industrial sector.

Moreover it was said that equal focus should be laid on the development of clean energy including solarization, energy storage, e-vehicle promotion in transport sector. Enhancing the number and strengthening of SHGs in rural livelihoods mission, creation of multipurpose PACS in cooperative sector, enhancing Disaster Management capacities, iconography of historical monuments were few other points the Chief Secretary pointed out among the major takeaways from this recent Conference.

The three day Conference also held special sessions on Cyber Security: Emerging Challenges; Perspectives on AI, Stories from the Ground: Aspirational Block & District Programme; Role of States: Rationalisation of Schemes & Autonomous entities and Enhancing Capital Expenditure; AI in Governance: Challenges & Opportunities besides a discussion on best practices evolved in central ministries and other States and UTs across the country.

