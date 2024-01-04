VP arrives in Jammu today

Jammu: Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar during his one day tour of Jammu will also visit Kathua to inaugurate the Expo on emerging startup trends at Industrial Biotech Park Kathua on January 4.
The Vice President is visiting Kathua on the personal invitation of Union Minister in PMO with Independent Charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh who is also MP from Kathua, Udhampur and Doda Lok Sabha constituency. It is for the first time in the history of independent India that President or Vice President is visiting Kathua.
Besides, Dr Jitendra Singh, Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and senior officers from Central and UT Governments will accompany Vice President on the occasion.
Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be the chief guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu in the morning. Later he will proceed to Kathua in the afternoon.
