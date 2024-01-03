Police attaches orchard land in Ganderbal

Srinagar: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal on Wednesday said to have attached an immovable property—an orchard land, belonging to an accused, who is allegedly involved in terror-related act.

A police spokesman in a statement, said that police have taken action by attaching land measuring 10 Marlas falling under Survey/khasra No.984 situated at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to Lateef Ahmad Kambay son of Gh Mohd Kambay resident of Wakoora, in pursuance to orders passed by Honourable Court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal vide CNR No. JKGB010005642024 dated 29-12-2023 in Case FIR No. 110/2022 U/S 353 IPC, 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act, 7/25 I.A Act, 207 M.V Act of Police Station Ganderbal.

“This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Accused is currently under trail & is lodged at Central Jail Srinagar. The said property is attached U/S 33 (1) of UA (P) Act,” police said.

The attachment follows the due legal process outlined in the law, UA (P) Act. Ganderbal Police continues its vigilant stance against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security, police said, adding that this operation underscores the commitment of Police to curb unlawful activities, particularly those with potential connections to acts against the UT J&K.

“Such measures play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, contributing to the larger goal of ensuring the safety and security of the area. The action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area,” police said.

