ATF price cut by 4 pc; commercial LPG rate reduced marginally by Rs 1.5 per cylinder

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Monday was cut by 4 per cent, the third straight monthly reduction, and commercial cooking gas (LPG) rates were marginally lowered by Rs 1.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.

However, the price of domestic LPG — used in household kitchens for cooking purposes — remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was cut by Rs 4,162.5, or 3.9 per cent, in the national capital to Rs 101,993.17 per kl, according to price notifications of state-owned fuel retailers.

