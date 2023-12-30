PM Modi virtually flags off second Vande Bharat train in J-K’s Katra

Katra/Jammu,:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually flagged off the second Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra and New Delhi, with LG Manoj Sinha expressing hopes of a railway link between Kashmir and Kanyakumari early next year.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who attended the ceremony in Katra, congratulated the people of the Union territory on the New Year’s gift of a second Vande Bharat train and said this was possible because of Modi’s commitment to work for the overall development of the region.

“In the coming months, the Kashmir-Kanyakumari railway link will be dedicated to the people by the prime minister. Not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire country is also waiting for the completion of this historic project,” J-K Lieutenant Governor Sinha said.

