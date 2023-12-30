‘One Nation One Pass System’: Yadav flags off vehicles from Srinagar, Gandhinagar

Jammu: Union Minister for Forest and Environment, Bhupender Yadav, today virtually flagged off vehicles from Srinagar carrying forest produce, using National Transit Pass System (NTPS), for Pune, Maharashtra State and from Gandhinagar Gujrat for West Begal under government’s ambitious initiative ‘One Nation One Transit Pass system’ .

Pertinently, the innovative endeavor was part of e-governance initiatives being introduced for promoting Ease of Doing Business, transparency, accountability and efficiency in government systems. ‘One Nation One Transit Pass system’ aimed at to facilitate seamless and smooth transportation of timber and other Forest produce within states as well as for inter-state movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that this new initiative will benefit the farmers, timber traders and common people. ‘Now transporters can transport their products across India on single permit without stopping at inter-state borders and it will help vehicles in moving seamlessly and reach their destinations in shorter time. Government is taking many steps to promote development along with protecting and conserving environment for better quality of life of our citizens ‘, he added.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Director General of Forests & Special Secretary, Government of India were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, J&K Government, Dheeraj Gupta, attended the event at Srinagar which was organized by J&K Forest Department under aegis of MOEFCC, Government of India. Besides, PCCF & HoFF J&K Government, Roshan Jaggi and senior officers, timber traders transporters and other stakeholders from Kashmir valley were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Gupta said that new system is people centric and would benefit large no of timber traders, owners of Wood industries, farmers and common people.

Roshan Jaggi informed that J&K is pioneer in the country to fully switch over to new online system which is part of department’s commitment to promote transparency, accountability and efficiency in working of this old grand organization. He informed that the department is taking series of initiatives to promote livelihood avenues of local people like new NTFP policy, waste to wealth activities, Van se Jal, Jal se Jeevan initiatives. In last couple of months, the department has issued about 7000 transport permits / NoCs under new NTPS system.

