Learning how to learn in real world greatest skill: Sinha

Katra: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called upon the graduating students to set clear goals in professional career, identify problems and face them courageously to build Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing the 9th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, in Katra today. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister congratulated the students for starting their new journey.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has emphasized on giving priority to competency over degree. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is a research and design-centric university. I have full confidence that the students of the prestigious institution will lead this technology-based era, and become a major contributor to the progress of the society, nation and the world in the times to come,” the Union Minister said.

In his address, the Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha asked the students to be patient, pursue their dreams with passion and capitalize the opportunity to learn new skills.

“In the journey of Amrit Kaal, the country needs young consciousness and youthful thinking. Youth will shape the future. The world is changing faster than ever before and youth need patience to capitalize the opportunity to learn new skills. Never stop chasing your dreams and keep walking until you achieve your mission in life,” the Lt Governor said.

He said learning how to learn in real world is one of the greatest skills and not to be afraid of failures in the journey of life.

“My advice to graduates entering professional career is never stop learning. If you want to start a business then go ahead & do it, those interested in start-ups with new ideas must pursue it with passion. Don’t be afraid of failures. A person learns best from failures in his life,” the Lt Governor observed.

Talking about the future beyond the campus, the Lt Governor said the contemporary areas today offer many opportunities and graduating students should evaluate their skills to execute the goals.

“The journey of life beyond campus is like a mirror. Students get an opportunity to see their ideal self, explore their passion, evaluate their unique skills and talents and prepare themselves to contribute to growth of the nation in multiple fields,” the Lt Governor said.

Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University presented the University report on the occasion.

Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities; HoDs of different educational institutions, senior officials of Civil and Police administration, students and faculty members of SMVDU were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print