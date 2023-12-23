2 civilian tailors killed in fire incident at Doda Army camp

Doda: At least two civilian tailors died at Arnora area of Doda district after fire engulfed the Army camp on Saturday morning, an official said.

An official said that, “Fire broke out in the army’s 10 Rashtriya Rifles Army Camp Arnora Doda on Saturday morning.”

He said due to uncontrolled fire, two civilian tailors who were working at the camp died in the incident.

He identified deceased as Parshotam Lal S/0 Baju Ram village Katli Samba and Shom Raj s/o Rala Ram R/o Chandwa Katha.

Meanwhile, police taken cognizance and started investigation in this regard—(KNO)

