Srinagar Shivers At Minus 4.6°C

Srinagar: Srinagar endured its coldest night of the winter so far with temperature plummeting to minus 4.6°C on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS there was a drop in mercury by 2.2 °C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.6°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 8.1°C against 8.6°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

MeT has predicted mainly dry weather in J&K till December 10.

On December 11, he said, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy.

From December 12-15, he said, weather is likely to be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print