Pak court rejects ex-PM Imran Khan’s plea to withdraw appeal against disqualification in Toshakhana corruption case

Islamabad:A Pakistani high court on Wednesday rejected jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the withdrawal of his appeal against his disqualification in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since August 5, when he was arrested after a conviction in the Toshakhana case. He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case for failing to disclose the proceeds from the sale of gifts he got from the Toshakhana (state repository).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) party leader approached the Islamabad High Court Chief (IHC) against the electoral body’s decision, contending that he had purchased the assets legally; hence, there was no reason for him not to mention the gifts in his assets statement.

