PM Modi meets French President Macron, discusses climate finance, civil nuclear ties

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed a wide range of issues including climate financing and civil nuclear cooperation.

The Modi-Macron meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit underway here.

“The two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of areas, including climate action, climate financing, sports, energy, defence and civil nuclear cooperation,” a statement from India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

