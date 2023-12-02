J&K police drops UAPA charges against SKUAST students booked for objectionable slogans

Srinagar: A local court in Ganderbal on Saturday granted bail to seven students of SKUAST- Kashmir who were booked for raising objectionable slogans following India’s defeat in the ICC world cup. They were granted bail after police dropped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967 against them.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal today granted interim bail to all the students who were booked for raising objectionable slogans after India’s defeat in the world cup.

The bail was granted to the students after police dropped charges under section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967 against them on the basis of legal opinion.

“Senior prosecuting officer analysed circumstances evidences and statements on record opined that at this stage as per evidences on record does not connect under section 13 UA (P) Act but the offence under section 153-A IPC is attracted in the instant case while as section 13 UA(P) Act is dropped,” reads the report submitted by investigation officer (IO).

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the case, advocate Shafiq Ahmad Bhat said, “UAPA charges have been dropped on all seven students.” “They have been granted bail by CJM Ganderbal today,” he said. Sources said all the seven students have been released. Pertinently, on November, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had booked seven students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) for cheering India Cricket team’s loss in World Cup final 2023 and raising pro-Pakistan slogans—(KNO)

