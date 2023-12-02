CBI conducting searches over ‘graft’ in contract for Rs 2,200-crore Kiru Hydro Power Project in J&K

New Delhi:The CBI is conducting searches at six locations in four cities in connection with the alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in awarding the contract for the Rs 2,200-crore civil work for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019, officials said on Saturday.

The searches are spread across three locations, including the premises of Kanwaljeet Singh Duggal of Mainstream IT Solutions Private Limited and D P Singh, they said.

Three premises of the company and Duggal in Delhi and one each in Shimla, Noida and Chandigarh are being covered during the operation, the officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print