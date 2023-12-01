Newly Recruited Local LeT Militant Killed in Pulwama Gunfight, Operation Concluded: Police

Srinagar’: A newly recruited local militant affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit was killed in a gunfight on Thursday night with security forces in Arihal area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A top police officer said that during firefight one local LeT militant namely Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian was killed.

From his possession, one pistol, two grenades, two magazines and five rounds were recovered. He had joined the outfit on 04th October this year, the officer added.

On Thrusday evening, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Arihal area.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print