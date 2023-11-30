Army conducts Drugmulla Cricket Premier League

Srinagar: In a significant initiative to promote sports and community bonding, the Indian Army proudly organised the Drugmulla Cricket League, which was held from November 22 to 28, 2023. The matches were held at Drugmulla.
This cricket league was a testament to the Army’s commitment to fostering talent and strengthening ties with the local community, PRO Defence said in a statement issued here.
The League provided a platform for local cricket enthusiasts, reinforcing the bond between the Indian Army and the community. The league showcased the cricketing prowess of talented players from the region, providing them with an opportunity to shine. A total of 08 teams from diverse backgrounds competed in the league matches followed by the knockout stage. Beyond the cricketing field, this league aimed to build bridges and create lasting connections within the community.
The nail-biting final match made Sultan Warriors Drugmulla the winner and their triumph was a fitting conclusion to this outstanding sporting event. The league was a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and community spirit and it exemplified the Indian Army’s dedication to empowering the youth and promoting unity and camaraderie.
Srinagar: In a significant initiative to promote sports and community bonding, the Indian Army proudly organised the Drugmulla Cricket League, which was held from November 22 to 28, 2023. The matches were held at Drugmulla.