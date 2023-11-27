IGP for ‘comprehensive evaluation’ of security threats

Calls For EnhancIng Surveillance Of Vital Establishments In Srinagar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi Sunday asked police officers to enhance security surveillance of vital establishments and locations in Srinagar and take care of vulnerable persons to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists in the city.

In a proactive effort to strengthen the security landscape in the region, Birdi conducted a comprehensive security review meeting here.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including DIG Central Kashmir Range, SSP Srinagar, and all zonal SPs, a police spokesman said.

The discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district. The IGP Kashmir emphasised on a comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats and challenges faced in the district, the spokesman said.

Birdi directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents.

The IGP also laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus. He highlighted exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation.

Birdi emphasised strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir said it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides taking care of vulnerable persons to thwart the “nefarious designs” of militants in Srinagar city.

He also urged them to take all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the city.

Birdi asked the officers to keep a close watch on anti-national/anti-social elements and take stringent action against such elements, including troublemakers and rumour mongers.

The IGP Kashmir also instructed them to keep strict surveillance over terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.

