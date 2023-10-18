Islamic knowledge: A path to peace and harmony

In a world filled with complexity, conflicts, and challenges, the importance of Islamic knowledge cannot be overstated. The teachings of Islam, as conveyed through the Holy Quran and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), offer a guiding light to help us navigate our lives, build strong bonds with our families, neighbours, and relatives, and work towards a more harmonious and just society. The foundation of this wisdom lies in the numerous Ahadith of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who imparted profound insights into our obligations and how to lead a better life. His teachings provide a roadmap for Muslims to live a life that is pleasing to Allah (SWT) and beneficial to society as a whole.

The Quran is the primary source of guidance. It contains answers to the fundamental questions of life and offers a comprehensive framework for living righteously. It instructs us on how to maintain strong family bonds, live peacefully with neighbours, and foster harmonious relationships with our relatives.

Imagine a world where all Muslims genuinely adopt and practice the teachings of Islam. In such a world, people would find satisfaction and contentment in everything they do. By collectively embracing the principles of Islam, Muslims can establish a mutual ideology and understanding that can effectively combat the evils that plague our society. The toxic emotions of jealousy and greed would no longer hold sway.

Tragically, we often witness discord and violence within Muslim communities. From Kashmir to other regions, disputes within families, conflicts with neighbours, and disagreements with relatives have led to unnecessary harm and bloodshed. The root cause of these issues is that, while we may identify as Muslims, we often fall short of truly accepting and following the principles of Islam.

To illustrate this point, consider the scenario of two individuals travelling together on a crowded bus. When the bus suddenly pushes the brake and passengers stumble, the response of these two individuals reveals the impact of their knowledge and adherence to Islamic teachings. The one who has matured in their understanding of Islam and the moral values espoused in the Quran would exhibit patience and respond with politeness, even when hurt. In contrast, the one lacking this knowledge might react with anger, potentially leading to a confrontation and worsening the situation.

Islam, when sincerely understood and practised, offers a path to peace, satisfaction, and happiness. It provides solutions to a wide array of challenges that we face in our daily lives. Yet, for many Muslims, the pursuit of this knowledge often remains limited to attending sermons on Fridays or watching Islamic videos online. The transition from theory to practice is a critical step that requires personal commitment.

Ultimately, the choice to embrace and live by the teachings of Islam lies with each individual. Allah (SWT) has provided a clear path for those who seek it. By deepening their understanding of Islamic knowledge and applying it in their lives, Muslims can contribute to a more harmonious, peaceful, and just world. May Allah (SWT) make this journey easier for the entire Muslim Ummah.

The writer is a student pursuing BA and can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print