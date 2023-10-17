Soldier dies after rifle goes off accidently in Rajouri

Rajouri: An army personnel deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector died after his weapon went off accidentally, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that the incident took place late last evening when an operation team of army was on routine duty at a forward location.

He said that the weapon of the personnel went off accidentally and he received bullet injury.

“He was immediately evacuated to army medical center, however, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The official said that necessary legal proceedings have been set into motion—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print