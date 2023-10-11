Khyber Industries Srinagar asked to pay over Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of deceased Nepal worker

Srinagar: The court of Assistant Labour Commissioner Srinagar has asked the Khyber Industries Limited to pay compensation of over Rs 10 lakh to the family of worker from Nepal who had died during an accident in the factory.

According to an order,Amar Bahadur, who was working in the Crusher Division of the Khyber Industries had got injured while working in August this and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The order stated that it has been established that the deceased Amar Bahadur Thapa of Nepal died during and in the course of his employment and therefore, his dependents are entitled for compensation.

It added that therefore, an amount of Rs 10,09,232 has been calculated as compensation by this court, taking into account the age of the deceased workman and corresponding relevant factor.

The court asked the Chief Manager,of Khyber Industries Private Limited to pay compensation amount within 15 days—.

