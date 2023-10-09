Farooq says UN has failed to resolve issue; Mehbooba For Peace

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the United Nations has failed to resolve the issue of Palestine as innocent people were getting killed on both sides in the latest flare up with Israel.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also said he hoped for for an end to hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said, “War is bad in every way as people suffer. So many innocent Israelis were killed, so many innocent Palestinians were killed. War is not a solution to any problem.”

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the United Nations has failed in resolving the issue of Palestine which has been lingering for decades now.

“The regrettable thing is that the UN has failed. The issue of Palestine has been pending from such a long time and they are not solving it. Innocent people are getting killed,” he added.

On his party’s expectations from the polls in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Abdullah said, “We have lots of hopes. Please ask me after the results come in.”

PDP president said that it always takes “death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict”.

“Praying for bloodshed to end between Israel & Palestine. May peace prevail,” Mufti posted on X.

Later in another post, she said, “Unfortunate that it takes such death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Deafening silence is maintained year after year as innocent Palestinians are murdered & their homes destroyed.

“Today just because the shoe on the other foot is pinching, the so called democracies are outraged. This selective outrage is criminal to say the least. Resolve Palestine so that peace prevails,” Mufti added.

