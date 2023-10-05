Teen Shot At In Anantnag

Srinagar: An 18-year-old student was shot and injured by unknown gunmen in Watrigam Wanihama area of Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.
A top police officer said that suspected militants fired upon a youth identified as Sahil Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Watrigam Dialgam at Wanihama.
Dar, with a bbullet injury in neck, was immediately shifted to nearby hospital. Till this report was filed, status of his condition was not available.
Soon after the incident whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, he added.