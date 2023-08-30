Govt Transfers JKAS Officer

Srinagar: The Government Tuesday ordered transfer of a JKAS officer in the interest of administration.
According to a government order, Angrez Singh, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, with immediate effect.
“Further, Mr. Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, in terms of Government Order No. 983-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 19.08.2023, shall continue at his present place of posting,” the order added.