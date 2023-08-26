Hybrid Militant Arrested in Bandipora, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant hybrid along with arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Bandipora.

In a handout, the police said that on 25th of August, based on a specific input generated by J&K police about the movement of a hybrid militant, a checkpoint was established by the joint party in Dardgund area, jurisdiction of PS Pethkoot. At the checkpoint, a suspicious person who on noticing the joint party tried to flee but he was apprehended tactfully. On search, 01 pistol, 01 pistol magazine, 8 rounds & other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal.

The police spokesman further stated that during questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on way to collect a cache of arms & ammunition from a lady identified as Munira Begum wife of killed terrorist & area commander Yousuf Choupan in Pazalpora area.

Pertinently, the accused was in touch with Pak based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who exfiltrated to Pak in 1999 and was working on revival of terrorists in the district. He was also involved in the year 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people including 12 police personnel were killed & had remained associated with proscribed miitant outfit HM and later on with militant outfit Al-badr. Shafayat Zubair Rishi is also involved in burning an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the said case, he said.

Furthermore, on the disclosure of Munira Begum, cache of arms & ammunition including 01 Krinkov AK-47 rifle, 03 magazines, 90 rounds and 01 pen pistol that was to be delivered to Shafait Reshi was recovered from the nearby forest area. During questioning, it also figured that Munira has also gone to Pak twice, he said.

Moreover, Shafayat Rishi also admitted that he was about to receive 47 lakhs for the revival of terrorists. Later, this money was to be handed over to someone as per the requirement & directions of his across handler Mushtaq Ah Mir, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is under process, reads the statement.

