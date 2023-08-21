Truck Carrying Grains Falls Into River Along Jammu-Poonch Highway; Rescue Operation Underway To Locate Driver

Srinagar: A truck carrying grains fell into a river along Jammu-Poonch highway on intervening Sunday and Monday night, official sources said.

They told GNS that a truck bearing registration number PB06Q 7165, driven by one Sonu from Jalandhar Punjab, fell into a river near Tatya village in Nowshera.

“Upon intimation, the locally stationed army and Police launched a joint operation at the site”, they said.

“The overnight operation has yielded the wreckage of the truck, while the driver is yet to be located”, they said.

Confirming it, a police official said that the rescue operation is going on at the site to locate the missing driver. (GNS)

