Pulwama: A husband-wife duo died due to cloudburst in Pampore hamlet of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

An official said that cloudburst occurred at Bojhbagh area of Samboora in Pampore, leaving persons dead.

The duo has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Hanji (25) son of Abdul Hamid Hanji and his wife Rozia Jan resident of Bojhbagh Samboora.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation—(KNO)

