Bhutto-Zardari calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism

Benaulim (Goa:Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday called for a collective approach by the SCO to combat terrorism and not get caught up in “weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring”.

His remarks at the India-hosted conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa came shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped.

“… We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan’s support to terrorist activities against India.

