‘Chillai-Khurd’ ends as J&K braces for light rain, snow today

Srinagar: As ‘Chillai-Khurd’ makes its exit this season, mercury saw a slight drop amid overnight cloud cover in Kashmir valley but no place recorded below sub-zero temperature for the second day in a row on Monday. There is forecast for light rain and snowfall today.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.3°C against the previous night’s 6.7°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 4.4°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.7°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 5.7°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 6.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.5°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. It was 4.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote 9.1°C (above normal by 5.6°C), Katra 13.6°C (5.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (6.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 2.2°C, the official said.

The MeT has forecast light rain in plains and light to moderate rain and snow in middle and higher reaches from late afternoon today to early morning of February 21.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which started today and ends on March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print