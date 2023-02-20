B D Mishra Takes Oath As 2nd LG Of Ladakh

Leh: Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra on Sunday was sworn-in as the second Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing former IAS officer Radha Krishna Mathur who held the gubernatorial post for over 27 months after the region officially became a Union Territory in 2019.
The President of India appointed the 83-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Mathur on February 12.
Mishra, a former governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was administered oath by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotishwar Singh at a function organised at the Raj Niwas here.
Advisor Umang Narula read out the warrant of appointment of Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, officials said.
They said the event was among others attended by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, chief executive councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development councils, Tashi Gyalson (Leh) and Feroz Khan (Kargil), all administrative secretaries and other dignitaries including senior officers of police, Army and paramilitary forces.
Later, Mishra was accorded the guard of honour by the Ladakh police.
After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995
