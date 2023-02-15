Only 37 Local Militants Active In Kashmir: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, said that only 37 local militants were active in the Kashmir Valley. He also said 15 of the 19 militants involved in the Pulwama attack have been either been killed or arrested.

“Nineteen (militants) were involved in the Pulwama attack, eight have been neutralised (killed) while seven arrested. Four are still at large and of them, three of them are Pakistanis, including (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) Masood Azhar,” he said.

Kumar said in the last three years, the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been “wiped out”. Only seven to eight militants are active, he said.

“At least five of them are foreign (militants) in which Musa Sulaimani is active in Kulgam district. We will get him soon,” he said.

Asked about the recovery of grenades and other explosives from overground workers, Kumar said militant outfits are focusing on using pistols, grenades and sticky bombs.

“Focus is on pistol, grenades and sticky bombs. We are busting small modules and our focus is on narco-(militancy) and (militant) funding. In last one month, Rs 41 lakh has been recovered,” he added.

Kumar said only 37 local militants were active in the Kashmir Valley. But of them, only two have been active for more than two or three months, he said and added that “Farooq Nali and Riyaz Chatri are old. Rest of them have joined militant ranks recently”.

